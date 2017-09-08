Stream The Dream Syndicate How Did I Find Myself Here?

The Paisley Underground, the Los Angeles psych-revival scene in the ’80s, had ties to a great many bands who would do amazing things, from the Bangles to Mazzy Star. But if there was one band who epitomized the Paisley Underground sound, it was the Dream Syndicate, who broke up in 1989 and then reunited to play occasional shows in 2012. Earlier this year, the band recorded How Did I Find Myself Here?, their first album since 1988’s Ghost Stories. The new album is a strong, confident hazy-guitar record, and even though it’s serious about psychedelic drift, there’s a muscle and rigor to the songwriting that you don’t often hear form psych-rock bands today. We’ve posted a few early songs — the title track, “Glide,” “Filter Me Through You” — and now you can stream the whole album below.

How Did I Find Myself Here? is out now on Anti-.