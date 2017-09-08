Havah – “Al Di Fuori Del Male”

Michele Camorami leads the Italian post-hardcore bands La Quiete and Raein, both of whom take the dramatic force of screamo and turn it into something grand and cinematic, pushing it into more experimental places. Camorami is also the primary force behind the death-rock band Havah. With Havah, Camorami makes doomy, intense goth-rock that owes debts to Joy Division and to the early Cure without losing the feverish intensity of his other bands. As NPR points out, Havah are about to release Contravveleno, their third album, and it’s a concept album about resistance fighters who worked against fascists in Italy during World War 2. Below, listen to the heavy-as-hell “Al Di Fuori Del Male,” and while you’re at it, check out a few more songs from the album. It’s worth your time.

Contravveleno is out 9/15 on Maple Death.