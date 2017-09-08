King Krule’s New Album The Ooz Out Next Month

Last month, Archy Marshall put out “Czech One,” the first proper song under his King Krule moniker since 6 Feet Beneath The Moon, his 2013 debut under that name. That song is included on a 7″ that’s coming out next week, and it turns out it’s also the preface to a new King Krule full-length, which Marshall has been teasing for a little while now. (Unfortunately, it won’t contain any Frank Ocean team-ups.) As The New York Times revealed in its fall music preview guide, King Krule has a new album called The Ooz coming out on 10/13 via True Panther Sounds. That’s next month!