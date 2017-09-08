Feist Appears On New Beck Album Colours

Way back in 2011, Beck remixed Feist’s single “How Come You Never Go There.” Later this year, Feist will finally return the favor. Next month, Beck will finally release Colours, the long-awaited follow-up to 2014’s Morning Phase, which he recorded with in-demand pop producer Greg Kurstin. We’ve already posted a bunch of songs that are likely to appear on the album: “Wow,” “Dreams,” “Up All Night,” “Dear Life,” “No Distraction.” And now The New York Times reports that Feist will also appear on a new Beck track called “I’m So Free.” The album is out 10/13 on Capitol.