Levitation Fest was cancelled due to dangerous weather conditions in 2016, and the festival took this year off. But next year, the fest formerly known as Austin Psych Fest will be back in Austin from 4/26 to 4/29, according to an announcement made by organizers today. That’s pretty much all we know in terms of details at this point, but these guys always manage to assemble an impressive lineup, so this is definitely good news.