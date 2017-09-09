Watch Eddie Vedder Join Social Distortion On “Ball And Chain” At Ohana Fest

Ohana Fest, the three-day music festival organized by Eddie Vedder and his pro surfing buddy Kelly Slater, returned to Dana Point, California’s Doheny State Beach for its second year yesterday. Last year, Vedder was everywhere at the fest, performing with Elvis Costello, X, Jack Irons, Band Of Horses, and more, and it seems like he’s making it his mission to play with everyone at this year’s fest too. Social Distortion headlined the first night, and Vedder joined them to perform their hit “Ball And Chain.” Watch below.

He also joined Simon Townshend (“She Asked Me”). Here’s that.