Now probably isn’t the best time to be out here covering R. Kelly, but I guess no one told the Weeknd. As MissInfo reports, Abel Tesfaye debuted a new rendition of Kelly’s 1995 hit “Down Low (Nobody Has To Know)” on the latest episode of Drake’s OVO Sound Radio. Listen below.

Down Low A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Sep 8, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT