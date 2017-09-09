Watch Beyoncé Speak And Distribute Food To Hurricane Harvey Victims

Beyoncé grew up in Houston, and she’s been using her considerable power to try to help those in the area affected by Hurricane Harvey. She’ll participate in a relief telethon later this week, and today, she spoke to a crowd of evacuees gathered at Houston’s St. John’s Church. “This today is a celebration of survival,” Beyoncé began, joined onstage by her Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams and her mother Tina Knowles. “Y’all are my family. Houston is my home. I thank God that y’all are safe, that your children are safe. The things that really matter are your health and your children, and your family and your life.” Afterwards, she helped distribute food to those displaced by the flooding. Watch below.
Wow !! How great was this day ? this is our third stop first we went to St. John's and along with Pastor Rudy . Beyonce Sponsored a luncheon for 400 folks some of the people affected by harvey and had a short program motivation to try tol encourage them and love on them. Second stop we went to the George R Brown convention center , where we talk to some of the residents about the needs and toured the facility Third stop we traveled to accompany one of lHouston's Best real life Heroes Trae That Truth to serve food to the residents of this complex ! This man delivers supplies that were donated by generous people like you . It was fun unloading the truck and organizing the sizes . Please keep the donations coming! .❤️❤️ Thats Michelle Williams at the beginning of line, serving the chicken , Beyonce on Green beans and me on bread duty. Ingrid over there serving deserts.