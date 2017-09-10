Mike WiLL Made-It – “Heart Of A Lion” (Feat. YG)

Mike WiLL Made-It has teamed up with Compton rapper YG for a new track called “Heart Of A Lion,” inspired by Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller’s heartbeat during training and designed to soundtrack an ad for Adidas’ new Z.N.E. Pulse apparel collection. “I’ve always been a fan of adidas and how they create, and they’ve been a fan of my work, so we came together with Von Miller to create something,” says Mike WiLL. “It’s really all about Von Miller working out — they recorded his heartbeat and asked if we could do something with that… so I took the approach of finding a tempo from his BPM and built from there. Finding something new and fresh and different, like I always do when I go in the studio and work.” Listen to the song and watch the ad below.