Dave Grohl Had A Cool Plan For Foo Fighters’ New Album Until PJ Harvey Beat Him To It

Back in 2015, PJ Harvey, along with her band and her producer Flood, recorded the album The Hope Six Demolition Project in the London museum Somerset House. It was a sort of live-art exhibit, where museum patrons could watch Harvey and her associates work on the album through one-way glass. And if Harvey hadn’t done it first, Dave Grohl would’ve done something similar with the new Foo Fighters album Concrete And Gold.

As Pitchfork points out, Grohl recently sat down with Metallica’s Lars Ulrich for an interview on Beats 1 Radio. In that interview, he mentioned that he’d initially booked the Hollywood Bowl, planning to record the new Foos album in a recording studio that he’d wanted to build onstage, “with isolation booths and a control room with tape reels and the whole deal.” He wanted to record a whole new album live in front of 20,000 people. But once he heard about what Harvey had done, he felt like he needed to change plans: “Maybe eight months later, PJ Harvey sort of did something similar where she set up a recording studio — I think it was an installment in an art museum where you could come and watch. And I was like, ‘That’s sort of similar. Now I can’t do that other thing.'”

PJ Harvey is always messing up Grohl’s plans. In 2013, NME reported that Grohl had invited Harvey to perform in London with the band from his Sound City documentary. The idea was for Harvey and the surviving members of Nirvana to perform Nirvana’s “Milk It” together, but Harvey couldn’t make the show.

Next, Harvey’s totally going to steal Grohl’s parking space at the supermarket.