Carly Rae Jepsen’s involvement in the animated feature Leap! has already given us one of the year’s best pop songs in “Cut To The Feeling,” but that was technically a leftover from the E•MO•TION sessions. “Runaways,” on the other hand, was recorded specifically for the film, and it bears little resemblance to that album’s ’80s pop sparkle. Which is to say: “Runaways” <<< "Run Away With Me." Anyway, queen of blah blah something something listen below.