Jessica Lea Mayfield – “Offa My Hands”

Later this month, the Ohio roots-rocker Jessica Lea Mayfield will release her new album Sorry Is Gone, which she recorded with veteran indie rock producer John Agnello and former Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley, among others. We’ve posted her videos for the title track and “Meadow.” Mayfield recently had her shoulder broken in a domestic-violence incident, and she’s spoken with Lena Dunham’s Lenny Letter about her hard recovery and about her music. Lenny Letter also debuted Mayfield’s propulsive, plainspoken “Offa My Hands.” Listen to it below.

Sorry Is Gone is out 9/29 on ATO.