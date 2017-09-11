Watch Metallica Play “ManUNkind” Live For The First Time

Nobody really goes to Metallica shows to hear the new songs, but it’s good to know that they can still sound good when they’re playing them. Last night, the band played Paris’ AccorHotels Arena, and they played the awesomely titled “ManUNkind,” a song from last year’s return-to-form album Hardwired… To Self Destruct live for the first time. James Hetfield managed not to fall into any holes while playing it. Check out a fan-made video below.

Hardwired… To Self-Destruct is out now on Blackened Recordings. That stage set, dangerous though it may be, is cool.