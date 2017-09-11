Bob Dylan Announces Fall US Tour

Bob Dylan’s decades-long Never Ending Tour will continue on US soil this fall. The Nobel-Prize-winning singer-songwriter will play shows from coast to coast throughout October and November, and not to be too morbid about it, but given the recent death rate among peerless legendary musicians you might want to go see him while you still can. Also, Mavis Staples, who just announced a new Jeff-Tweedy-produced album, is opening! Check out Dylan’s itinerary below.
10/13 Valley Center, CA @ Harrah’s Resort SoCal – The Events Center
10/14 Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan Hotel – The Chelsea Theatre
10/17 Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
10/18 Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
10/21 Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center
10/23 Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
10/24 Ames, IA @ Stephens Auditorium
10/25 Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/27 Chicago, IL @ Wintrust Arena
10/28 Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
10/29 Bloomington, IN @ IU Auditorium
11/01 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
11/03 Akron, OH @ E.J. Thomas Hall
11/05 Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
11/06 Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall
11/08 Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
11/10 Richmond, VA @ Coliseum
11/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theatre
11/12 Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theatre
11/14 Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/16 Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena