Bob Dylan Announces Fall US Tour

Bob Dylan’s decades-long Never Ending Tour will continue on US soil this fall. The Nobel-Prize-winning singer-songwriter will play shows from coast to coast throughout October and November, and not to be too morbid about it, but given the recent death rate among peerless legendary musicians you might want to go see him while you still can. Also, Mavis Staples, who just announced a new Jeff-Tweedy-produced album, is opening! Check out Dylan’s itinerary below.

10/13 Valley Center, CA @ Harrah’s Resort SoCal – The Events Center

10/14 Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan Hotel – The Chelsea Theatre

10/17 Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

10/18 Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

10/21 Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center

10/23 Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

10/24 Ames, IA @ Stephens Auditorium

10/25 Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/27 Chicago, IL @ Wintrust Arena

10/28 Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

10/29 Bloomington, IN @ IU Auditorium

11/01 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

11/03 Akron, OH @ E.J. Thomas Hall

11/05 Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

11/06 Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall

11/08 Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

11/10 Richmond, VA @ Coliseum

11/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theatre

11/12 Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theatre

11/14 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/16 Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena