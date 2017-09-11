Open Mike Eagle – “Legendary Iron Hood”

Later this week, the underground rap veteran Open Mike Eagle will release Brick Body Kids Still Daydream, a sort of concept album about the Robert Taylor Homes, the Chicago housing project where Mike Eagle spent a bunch of time as a kid. We’ve already posted the videos for the early tracks “95 Radios” and “Brick Body Complex.” And now he’s also shared “Legendary Iron Hood,” the album’s opener. It’s a low-key way to begin an album, a murmuring singsong over a hazy beat from producer Exile. But it’s also powerful, an impressionistic reverie that’s informed by a childhood spent reading comic books. Check it out below.

<a href="http://openmikeeagle360.bandcamp.com/album/brick-body-kids-still-daydream" target="_blank">Brick Body Kids Still Daydream by Open Mike Eagle</a>

Brick Body Kids Still Daydream is out 9/15 on Mello Music Group.