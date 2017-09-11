Marilyn Manson – “WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE”

Marilyn Manson will return with a new album called Heaven Upside Down next month, just in time for Halloween. Its lead single is “WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE,” which really takes me back to ’90s rock radio at the dawn of the nü-metal era. Brooding, electronically tinged verses give way to a chorus built from a brutal power-chord riff and Manson’s blood-curdling howls. Listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Revelation #12″

02 “Tattooed In Reverse”

03 “WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE”

04 “SAY10″

05 “KILL4ME”

06 “Saturnalia”

07 “JE$U$ CRI$I$”

08 “Blood Honey”

09 “Heaven Upside Down”

10 “Threats of Romance”

Heaven Upside Down is out 10/6 via Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.