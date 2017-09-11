Marilyn Manson Might Make A Rock Album With Lil Uzi Vert, Who Loves Marilyn Manson

Ever since he became famous, the yippy Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert, quite possibly rap’s quickest-rising star, has been talking up Marilyn Manson as a key influence. Uzi also wore a Manson T-shirt in Migos’ “Bad And Boujee” video, and he reportedly paid $100,000 for an iced-out Manson chain. And now Uzi and Manson might finally be working together. On a rock album.

Today, Manson announced the impending release of his new album Heaven Upside Down and shared the first single “WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE.” And talking to Consequence Of Sound, Manson also mentioned that he and his collaborator Tyler Bates are gearing up to work on some music with Uzi. According to Manson, Uzi is looking to make a rock album. Here’s what Manson says about it:

[Uzi] wants to do a rock album next, and I would love to see that happen because I think that he could make a new thing. Not some rock/rap type of thing, something special and new that I think needs to be created just to fuck the world up more… I think that if I had to pick what Lil Uzi Vert should be, if he’s involved in rock, it’s an early Bad Brains or Faith No More, but with a catchier element. I think he has punk rock in him. He’s a little crazy motherfucker. And good. Smart as fuck. He has an attitude like I did, and I like that about him.

Manson should drop a whole lot of money on an iced-out Lil Uzi Vert chain so we know it’s real.