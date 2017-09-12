Watch Chloe X Halle’s Deeply Silly Acoustic Cover Of Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow”

“Bodak Yellow,” the monster breakout hit from former reality star and current amazing rapper Cardi B, just ascended to a new peak on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s #2 right now, which mean there’s at least a decent chance that Cardi B will have the #1 song in the country in a week or two. This would obviously be amazing. And now Chloe X Halle, the sister-act duo of Beyoncé proteges, have shared a video of themselves playing a transcendently goofy “Bodak Yellow” cover, harmonizing hard and playing acoustic guitar. The best part: They do a clean version of the song, coming up with ridiculous ways to swap out the song’s many, many cuss words. (“Little witch, you can’t F with me,” that kind of thing.) Watch it below, via The FADER.

when you can't get #BodakYellow outta your head… 🎶🎶 @iamcardib ❤️ A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) on Sep 11, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT

Chloe X Halle apparently did something similar with Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” a few months ago.