Bruno Mars Announces TV Special 24K Magic Live At The Apollo

Over the weekend, Bruno Mars taped a performance at the legendary Apollo Theater on the down-low, and today the pop star has announced that a television special, Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live At The Apollo, will air on 11/29 on CBS. The special will combine the two performances he did over the weekend with more material that he will film at the theater in the coming weeks. Apparently, the entire special will open with a song on top of the iconic Apollo Theater marquee — you can get a little taste of that in the preview image above.

Bruno Mars’ most recent album, 24K Magic, was released last year.