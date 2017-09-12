Sitcom – “Shop ‘Til U Drop” (Feat. Jennifer Vanilla)

Sitcom is a Philly-based pop project helmed by Jake Lazovick and Jennifer Vanilla is the creation of performance artist and Ava Luna member Becca Kauffman. Sitcom and Jennifer Vanilla teamed up to create an ode to consumerism aptly titled “Shop ‘Til You Drop.” It’s a comedic, sarcastic ditty that finds the two performers searching for meaning in their life while they wander through a mall. Those familiar with Jennifer Vanilla have probably seen her perform original songs and give heartfelt, humorous motivational speeches around New York City. Now, she’s taking the act on the road with Sitcom in tow. Check out “Shop ‘Til You Drop” and tour dates below.

“Shop ‘Til You Drop” tour dates:

9/14 Queens, NY @ Trans-Pecos w/Daeva and Field Medic

9/15 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA w/David Liebe Hart

9/16 Baltimore, MD @ New America w/Bobbi Rush and Anna K. Crooks

9/17 Washington, D.C. @ Comet Ping Pong w/NappyNappa