A couple years ago, Arca and Hood By Air’s Shayne Oliver unveiled their new collaboration Wench. The project’s been pretty quiet since then, but today two new Grant Singer-directed videos for Wench tracks “Sick” and “Elmo” popped up on Tidal. The first follows a magnetic character on the streets of New York, while the one for “Elmo” is a shadowy and dark bondage vid that looks as grotesque as the song itself sounds. If you’re a Tidal subscriber, you can check them both out below.