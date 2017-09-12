Phoebe Bridgers – “Funeral”

So far we’ve heard the first two tracks from plaintive singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers’ imminent debut album Stranger In The Alps, “Smoke Signals” and “Motion Sickness.” Today she’s sharing the album’s third song, and it’s just as impressive. In keeping with its title, “Funeral” is a dark and mournful ballad about singing at the memorial service “for a kid a year older than me.” There’s a gentle simplicity and grace in these guitar chords and violin accents that resembles some of Bridgers’ talented collaborators and tour mates; think Ryan Adams in his Heartbreaker era or the trembling minimalism of Julien Baker. “Jesus Christ, I’m so blue all the time,” Bridgers sings, “And that’s just how I feel/ Always have, and I always will.” Listen below.

Stranger In The Alps is out 9/22 on Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.