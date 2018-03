Right on time. Via HuffPo:

“I emailed back saying Keith now resides in Golders Green crematorium, having lived up to The Who’s anthemic line ‘I hope I die before I get old,'” [The Who’s manager, Bill] Curbishley told Metro.co.uk. “If they have a round table, some glasses and candles, we might contact him.”

WE WILL GET FOOLED AGAIN and other The Who jokes. Maybe he can perform as a hologram! RIP Keith Moon we love you, enough to know better.