Finally Grandma Covers The Black Keys On Spoons

So Australia’s Got Talent is a thing, obviously, and Bridgeton, Australia’s Deb “Spoons” Perry is one of the finalists thanks to her savvy playing of the spoons. Here’s her playing Black Keys’ “Lonely Boy,” which Perry calls a “great little rock and roll track, a classic rock and roll number.” It’s become one of her regular routines; you’ll see why. And, oh, of course she’s feeding kangaroos in the intro. Watch it below.





Her bio is also remarkable, including nuggets like “1972 — Taught to play the spoons by an elderly man, Danny, in the Stoned Crow Wine bar in North Fremantle when listening to a jug band, Red Rocket And the Thunderbolt Scramblers.” Here’s a GIF for you too (via Hypervocal).