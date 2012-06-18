Every summer, the people at Adult Swim give us a free song a week through their Adult Swim Singles Series, showing a hit rate and a level of taste that’s frankly staggering for a cross-promotional vanity project. This summer, they’ll be giving us tracks from people like Wavves, Wye Oak, and the Field. And today, we get the first song of the series, from New Zealand-via-Portland psych-poppers Unknown Mortal Orchestra. It’s a surprisingly funky piece of homemade lo-fi back-yard R&B. Down the track below.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – “I’ll Come Back 4 U”

More info on the Singles Series can be found at the Adult Swim site.