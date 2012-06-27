Muse – “Survival” (London 2012 Olympic Games Official Song)

Last week, the 86-song Olympics playlist curated by British director Danny Boyle leaked. Today, it was announced that Muse’s new song, “Survival,” will be the official song of the 2012 Games. According to a post on the band’s site, “Survival” was penned “with the Olympics in mind. It’s about total conviction and pure determination to win.” It totally sounds like that, actually. Well, that or the climactic moment from a rock opera about the masses rising up against a fascist regime in a dystopian future. Either way. Check it out.