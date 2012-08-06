Morrissey Not An Olympics Fan

For most of us, the Olympics are a pretty fun event, heartbreaking Mckayla Maroney vault fuckup or no. People trying really hard at sporting events! And sometimes succeeding! Multiple triumphs of human spirit everyday! Teamwork! Camaraderie! A Queen Elizabeth stunt double jumping out of a helicopter! There’s just a lot to like. Morrissey, however, doesn’t see it this way. In a recent post on his website, in which he starts out enthusing about recent touring triumphs, Moz quickly turns his attention to the London festivities, and things get dark:

And, yet! I am unable to watch the Olympics due to the blustering jingoism that drenches the event. Has England ever been quite so foul with patriotism? The “dazzling royals” have, quite naturally, hi-jacked the Olympics for their own empirical needs, and no oppositional voice is allowed in the free press. It is lethal to witness. As London is suddenly promoted as a super-wealth brand, the England outside London shivers beneath cutbacks, tight circumstances and economic disasters. Meanwhile the British media present 24-hour coverage of the “dazzling royals”, laughing as they lavishly spend, as if such coverage is certain to make British society feel fully whole. In 2012, the British public is evidently assumed to be undersized pigmies, scarcely able to formulate thought. As I recently drove through Greece I noticed repeated graffiti seemingly everywhere on every available wall. In large blue letters it said WAKE UP WAKE UP. It could almost have been written with the British public in mind, because although the spirit of 1939 Germany now pervades throughout media-brand Britain, the 2013 grotesque inevitability of Lord and Lady Beckham (with Sir Jamie Horrible close at heel) is, believe me, a fate worse than life. WAKE UP WAKE UP.

(via Morrissey’s website)

1939 Germany! He took it there! Say this for Morrissey: He’s definitely writing his own website updates.