New Frightened Rabbit Video – “Nothing Like You”

So far everything that Frightened Rabbit’s thrown into the pre-release promo pile has only built our anticipation for their forthcoming Winter Of Mixed Drinks. The charging “Nothing Like You” is all about the thrill of the rebound, and it comes with a tempo to match. “She was not the cure for cancer / And all my questions still asked for answers / But there is nothing like someone new / And this girl was nothing like you.” Burn. We’ve heard it in live and studio forms, here it is set to visuals.





Frightened Rabbit on MUZU

If you haven’t, please check the video for “Swim Until You Can’t See Land.” The Winter Of Mixed Drinks is out 3/10 via FatCat.