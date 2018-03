Beth Orton, a staple of many a late-’90s dorm-room mixtape (“Stolen Car“!) will soon release Sugaring Season, her first album in six years. She’s already shared “Something More Beautiful,” the lovely first single, and she played three other album tracks in an NPR Tiny Desk Concert. And now we get to hear album opener “Magpie,” a raga-tinged country-folk ballad that Orton wrote about the birds outside her window. Download below.

Beth Orton – “Magpie”

Sugaring Season is out 10/2 on Anti-.