New Twin Shadow – “Castles In The Snow”

Twins come in pairs (FACTS), and since we recently turned our eyes towards terrific Brooklyn newcomers Twin Sister, it’s only fitting we’ve found them a nominal neighborhood counterpart in George Lewis Jr. aka Twin Shadow. His press materials point toward the krautworks of Can and Kraftwerk as inspirations, possibly because Lewis logged time in Berlin before returning here and launching this project. Maybe you can hear a bit of them in the bass-picked breakdown and chilly synths lining the track’s high end, but once filtered through Twin Shadow’s emotional vocals and intermittent guitars it all comes out more like if Junior Boys moved to the 11211. Grizzly Bear sound sculpter Chris Taylor will release Twin Shadow’s debut EP this year via his quickly growing Terrible label, but you can start with the very promising intro of “Castles In The Snow.”



Twin Shadow – “Castles In The Snow” (MP3)

That track will be out on 7″ this March, followed by a full-length debut out sometime this year via Terrible. In the meantime there will be some live dates, including the silly-stacked lineup at Glasslands Saturday night featuring the ascendant Morning Benders, Blood Orange (Lightspeed Champion’s Dev), and fellow Terrible Records standouts Class Actress and Acrylics. Battle the snow, see you there.

020/6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Glasslands w/ The Morning Benders, Class Actress, Blood Orange, Acrylics

03/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Cameo Gallery