Decemberists, Tom Waits To Appear On The Simpsons

According to a tweet from the Decemberists’ Colin Meloy — that tweet’s attached image is up top — his band will star in the upcoming season of The Simpsons. On a related note, Tom Waits will be appearing this season as well, and Simpsons writer recently Al Jean set the scene for Waits’s episode.



We did a lot of research into the “prepper’ phenomenon, where people are convinced that some horrible catastrophe –- like an electromagnetic pulse –- is going to occur, and that people will have to survive without the grid,” he says. So naturally, Homer becomes a prepper.

(via TV Line)

Justin Bieber, Edward Norton, Fred Armisen, Zoey Deschanel, Benedict Cumberbatch and Patton Oswalt will also have roles in The Simpsons' forthcoming 24th season. Unfortunately, there's no confirmed appearance for everyone's favorite rockin' dog (am I the only one asking, "Hey, where's Poochie?).