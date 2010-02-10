Yeah, it’s bold and a little silly calling yourself We Are The World when there’s that other “We Are The Word” in its various forms. The song and the phrase claim a cartoonish “It’s A Small World” unity + Manifest Destiny-esque spirit, but true, it’s also a culturally resonant title to give your Los Angeles electro dance band/troupe. To their credit, WATW’s intriguing enough visually (the Bruised Man Group?) and musically to own it. We showed you the video for Clay Stones’ title track with its burnt forest, bodysuits, and the aggro nature worship these things inspired. You get to create your own visuals for “Fight Song,” the collection’s next single. But that promo photo should at least inspire a starting point.



We Are The World – “Fight Song” (MP3)

Here they are doing it live:

The Clay Stones tracklist:

01 “Foot Follows Foot”

02 “Clay Stones”

03 “Fight Song”

04 “Lie Like The Forest”

05 “Afire”

06 “Not In Death”

07 “Clover & Dirt”

08 “Goya Monster”

09 “Sweet Things Are So Hard”

10 “Lord Have Ass”

Clay Stones is out 4/6 via Manimal Vinyl. Look for them at SXSW. Some more:

We Are The World – “Clay Stones (Turbotito Remix)”

[Photo by Eliot Lee Hazel]