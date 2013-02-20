Rhye – “Open (Ryan Hemsworth Remix)”

L.A. duo Rhye and Canadian producer Ryan Hemsworth are among the young year’s most buzzed-about artists, and they’ve both been racking up plaudits by making some exquisite, luxurious chillout music. Rhye specializes in a wispy, murmuring form of bedroom R&B that’s ultimately not all that far removed from, say, Mazzy Star, while Hemsworth constructs dazed, ethereal rap beats that are just a touch more tangible than the average Clams Casino burner. The two acts make a whole lot of sense together, so it’s no tremendous surprise that Hemsworth would remix Rhye’s breakout single “Open” or that he’d do a great job weaving his hazy thump into the track’s reverie. Listen below.

Rhye’s debut album Woman is out 3/5 on Loma Vista.