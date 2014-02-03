Hear Neko Case On A Prairie Home Companion

Long-running NPR series A Prairie Home Companion (whose devout listeners are the subject of a sketch in the upcoming season of Portlandia) gave a warm welcome to singer-songwriter Neko Case yesterday. She performed two tracks on the show, “City Swans” and “Calling Cards,” from her 2013 LP, The Worse Things Get, The Harder I Fight, The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You. Neko appears in the show’s second segment, which you can stream below — if you want to jump straight to her performances, go to 56:40 for “City Swans” and 1:00:50 for “Calling Cards.” Check it out.