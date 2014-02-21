Watch Arcade Fire On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon’s first week as host of The Tonight Show has been stacked with stars of the rock (U2), pop (Lady Gaga), and country (Tim McGraw) variety. And although some might say they’re “punching above their weight,” Arcade Fire — the festival-headlining possessors of two #1 albums and one Grammy for Album Of The Year — are a pretty big deal too. They performed “Afterlife” last night on an elaborate, disco-balled stage setup that recalled their Greta-Gerwig-assisted YouTube Music Awards stint. (No Greta this time, though; competing network and all.) It was rad, as “Afterlife” performances tend to be. Watch below.

Arcade Fire plays Carnival in Haiti tonight. Watch an interview with Régine Chassagne about it (in French!) below.