Froggy Fresh Freestyle #2

Did you guys see the dope rap lyrics that Entertainment Weekly published this week written by Solange Knowles’s 8-year-old son? So dope:

You don’t know how to rap/You’re so fat, like a rat in a mousetrap/You got a pen?/No? I didn’t think so/I’ll get you one if you know how to flow, yo/You got a pocket? I didn’t think so/Because you’re like an armadillo in the road, bro/Have you seen the movie hunger games?

Froggy is still the regional manager of the rap game, but I believe there is a new assistant to the regional manager of the rap game in town. And, uh, it ain’t Mike! (No offense, Mike. I’m just playing around. It can be both of you.)