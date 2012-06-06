We Stopped Dreaming (Episode 2)

It’s obviously very helpful that Neil Degrasse Tyson’s speeches about space are about space because that way they can be illustrated with pictures of space and/or Glorious Earth, and that’s always pretty incredible and awe-inspiring. But there is a more basic truth to Neil Degrasse Tyson’s animated speeches, which is that it is just exciting and inspirational to hear ANYONE talk about ANYTHING if they clearly CARE ABOUT IT VERY MUCH. If you actually stop to think about it, it is crazy how rare of a thing that is. We hear people talking all day long: on the news, on the floor of Congress, on their phones in line at the grocery store, at school, at work, and almost none of them give a shit about what they’re actually saying. It’s all teleprompter this, and how do I get you to do what I want that. But to hear someone expounding on something meaningful that they themselves have a deep appreciation for and understanding of is both rare and exhilarating. (Not to mention that there’s, at least for me, this kind of deep-seated paternal aspect to someone talking who actually KNOWS SOMETHING ABOUT THE WORLD because most people don’t know anything about anything. Please, Mr. Degrasse Tyson, how does it all go?!) Neil Degrasse Tyson could talk about the importance of the phone book if he actually thought it was important and I would be moved by it. Anyone could. But no one does. Because who gives a shit about the phone book? Or anything really? Caring is for dorks!