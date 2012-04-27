This Week In Movie Trailers, You Guys

Ring ding dong, ring-a-ding-ding-ding-dong! You heard it, guys, that’s the New Movie Trailers Bell a-ringin’. COME AND GET ‘EM WHILE THEY’RE TRAILERS!



Lawless

Yup. Great. Perfect. Next question.

Hope Springs

This kind of reminds me of that old SNL sketch where Ana Gasteyer played Celine Dion and would always ask “is it possible that Celine Dion is doing Mariah Carey better than Mariah Carey?!” or whatever, except with Nancy Meyers and whoever directed this movie instead of Nancy Meyers.

A Buddy Story

Honestly, this movie is probably not for me anyways but I was at least giving this trailer the full benefit of the doubt and powering through even though it’s put together kind of weirdly as if the movie was being made by a particularly mournful college student who’d gotten 100 people to back his $5,000 Kickstarter campaign to make a movie about the poetry on his/her jeans, but when it said “Starring Matisyahu” I had to turn it off.

Mansome

All our old friends! Right? Well, sure, except that this movie was produced by DumbDumb (and executive produced by the founders of DumbDumb, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett) which is basically an advertising company? The idea behind DumbDumb as best I understand it is to bring in comedy/showbiz people to do subtle, integrated marketing campaigns. And so you have Dave Koechner interviewing people at a Denny’s, and Bateman/Arnett arguing about Dentyne Ice or whatever. All of which is totally fine, who cares, but what that means is a) this is basically an extended advertisement for the various grooming products that will be discussed couched in a faux-intellectual examination of what makes a man and even more interesting (to me at least) is b) that it was directed by Morgan Spurlock hot on the heels of his documentary about advertising being insidious and problematic. HAHA. Right, no, totally, Morgan. Fer sure.

Virginia

This looks pretty good. See also: the Hick trailer.

Hick

This looks pretty good. See also: the Virginia trailer.