The MTV Movie people made a little mash-up of Seth Rogen’s genuine laugh from an interview he did earlier this week. It seems like it would get annoying, but it never does, though it might be to someone one cubicle over. The third time I watched it, I just watched James Franco’s face. He looks a little embarrassed:

To paraphrase Paul Rudd in Knocked Up, I wish I was as excited about anything as Seth Rogen is about that press junket interview.