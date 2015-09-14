Arcade Fire Soundtrack Los Angeles’ Bid For 2024 Olympics

Los Angeles last hosted the Summer Olympic Games in 1984, before half the Stereogum staff was born. The City of Angels braintrust believes 2024, which will mark 40 years since then, is a good time to bring the summer games back for the third time. (LA first hosted the Olympics in 1932.) The LA2024 campaign launched today with a video soundtracked by Arcade Fire’s oft-licensed “Wake Up,” which came out in 2004 — incidentally, the exact midpoint between 1984 and 2024. Is somebody on the committee really clever or just really lucky? Watch the trailer below and decide for yourself.

Win Butler was four years old in 1984, in case you were wondering.