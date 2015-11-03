Mount Moriah – “Cardinal Cross”

The soulful and tempestuous North Carolina country-rock band Mount Moriah swung back into action this fall with their “Calvander” 7″, and today they’ve shared another song along with news of a new album. How To Dance is coming this February, and our first preview is “Cardinal Cross,” a smoky groove with apparent astrology overtones. As ever, Heather McEntire’s vocals sound weary, wise, and bright as morning sunshine all at once, and the band applies just enough subtle flourishes to make simplicity sound profound. Listen below.

Here’s a statement about the album the band posted on Twitter yesterday:

How To Dance is out 2/26 on Merge. Pre-order it here.