FIDLAR & Bully – “Absolutely Cuckoo” (Magnetic Fields Cover)

Two leading purveyors of electrifying American power-chord rock, FIDLAR and Bully (pictured), are touring Europe together this month. To promote the joint venture they’ve teamed up for something significantly quieter and prettier than their usual music: a cover of the Magnetic Fields’ 69 Love Songs opener “Absolutely Cuckoo.” They misspelled it as “Cukoo,” maybe on purpose? Anyway, the charmingly low-budget recording arrives paired with a video of similar fidelity and cuteness. Per the credits, the song was recorded at the Quality Inn in Portland, and the video was filmed and edited aboard Air New Zealand flight 332. Press play below, where you’ll also find the dates.

11/10 Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

11/11 Manchester, UK @ Ritz

11/12 Glasgow, UK @ Garage

11/14 London, UK @ The Forum

11/15 Birmingham, UK @ The Institute

11/17 Berlin, Germany @ Posbahnhof

11/19 Paris, France @ Le Trianon Hall

11/21 Kortrijk, Belgium @ De Kreun

11/22 Brussels, Belgium @ AB Club

11/23 Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg: Pandora Hall

