Cassie Ramone – “Run Run Rudolph” (Chuck Berry Cover)

Last year, the Vivian Girls broke up, and former member Cassie Ramone released The Time Has Come, her first-ever solo album. Next month, she’ll follow that up in a fairly surprising way. She’ll release Christmas In Reno, a new album of her versions of Christmas standards like “Blue Christmas” and “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.” Pitchfork has posted her version of “Run Run Rudolph,” a holiday number that Chuck Berry first recorded in 1958. (People from my generation on down will probably mostly remember it from Home Alone.) Ramone’s version is about as smeary and lo-fi as it gets, and I’m pretty sure its drums are a keyboard click-track. Check it out below.

Christmas In Reno is out 12/11 on Burger.