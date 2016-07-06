Drake Shares Open Letter About Alton Sterling Shooting

A 37-year-old black man named Alton Sterling was shot and killed by police officers outside a Baton Rouge convenience store early Tuesday morning, becoming the 558th person to be killed by police this year. Footage of the incident was captured by a witness, sparking widespread outrage after the video surfaced online. Many in the black community have turned to social media to express their reactions, including Drake. “Last night when I saw the video of Alton Sterling being killed it left me feeling disheartened, emotional, and truly scared. I woke up this morning with a strong need to say something,” the Canadian rapper writes in an open letter that he shared on Instagram tonight. “It’s impossible to ignore that the relationship between black and brown communities and law enforcement remains as strained as it was decades ago,” he continues, before calling for “open and honest dialogue” and expressing sympathy for Sterling’s family. Read his full note below.

🙏🏼 A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 6, 2016 at 5:50pm PDT

Meanwhile, Kanye West shared a link to the disturbing video of Sterling’s death, and Rihanna shared another angry response.