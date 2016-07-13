Pusha T And Ariel Rechtshaid Remix Sia’s “Unstoppable” For Gillette’s Olympics Campaign

Sia’s perseverance anthem “Unstoppable” is the perfect song for the upcoming Summer Olympics in Brazil. It was one of the standouts on her album This Is Acting, and it embodies the kind of resolve and fortitude to train nonstop for four years for one pressure-filled, nerve-wrecking moment of competition. As a part of Gilette’s “Perfect Isn’t Pretty” Olympics ad campaign, rap’s coke kingpin Pusha T and producer extraordinaire Ariel Rechtshaid along with help from the Afro-Brazilian marching band Olodum have added an extra level of inspiration and hometown authenticity on the remix. Watch Gillette’s video featuring the remix up top, and a quick behind-the-scenes look down bottom.