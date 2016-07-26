Watch Ryan Adams Play An Acoustic “Oh My Sweet Carolina” On Colbert

This is the first year in a few that hasn’t seen a new album from Ryan Adams, but a few months ago, he did release a deluxe reissue of Heartbreaker, his 2000 solo debut and his best album by about a mile. (I’d argue that Heartbreaker is the best alt-country album ever, but this probably isn’t the place for that.) And last night on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Adams played a special all-acoustic rendition of the Heartbreaker highlight “Oh My Sweet Carolina,” one of his all-time greatest songs. Adams had a few ringers come in to back him on the tremulous and lovely ballad: Charlottesville bluegrass combo the Infamous Stringdusters and Nicki Bluhm, a California roots-music singer. They all sounded really, really good together. Watch the performance below.

The Heartbreaker reissue is out now on Pax-Am.