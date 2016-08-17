Watch Drake Bring Out “The Greatest Rapper To Ever Touch A Microphone” Eminem In Detroit

In the last few weeks, there’s been a widely circulated rumor that Eminem was about to start a rap feud with Drake. Joe Budden, a member of the Shady Records underground rap supergroup Slaughterhouse, has lately been releasing a fusillade of six-minute Drake diss songs, and people like the Hot 97 morning host Ebro insisted that it would only be a matter of time before Em jumped in. Not so. Last night, Drake’s Summer Sixteen tour took him to Em’s Detroit hometown. And during his set, Em rose from an onstage trapdoor and performed his part from the 2009 posse cut “Forever,” one of Drake’s first real hits, and Drake introduced Eminem as “the greatest rapper to ever get on a motherfucking microphone.” Watch the performance below.

So apparently Eminem doesn’t really care about Joe Budden. Stars: They’re just like us!