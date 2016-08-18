Trent Reznor Eulogizes Former NIN Keyboardist James Woolley

James Woolley was a keyboardist who toured with Nine Inch Nails from 1991 to 1994; he played with the band during their iconic Woodstock ’94 set. He also played with a few other bands and did sound design for The Simpsons. Over the weekend, as Woolley’s ex-wife wrote on Facebook, Woolley died.

Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor recently spoke with Rolling Stone about Woolley, saying, “Terrible news regarding James. I hadn’t crossed paths with him for some time, but always thought of him fondly. He was a fun character to be around, a solid musician and a genuinely good guy. Those of us from that era of the band have been sharing ‘James’ stories… Lots of laughs and love and sadness. Wishing his family the very best.”