BATYA – “Turn The Page” Video

BATYA channels heartbreak and pain into her own form of dreamy pop music. Her older sister Talia, who gave her her first guitar at the age of 15, passed away about a year later in 2013. Now, BATYA is about to release her debut album, and that loss colors much of the 11-track What’s My Name. She’s already shared a mysterious video for the LP’s title track, and today she’s back with an equally haunting clip for early track “Turn The Page.”

Director Jase Blankfort finds an eerie beauty in the song’s burbling synthpop, personifying BATYA’s past trauma as pale, heart-consuming figures that follow her around. “There are overall themes on this record I wanted to express: searching for identity, the aftermath of traumatic experiences,” BATYA explains. “‘Turn The Page’ embodies a line drawn in the sand of who and what’s best discarded in the past, to take control and interpret the pieces left to conquer and move forward. I love the way Jase interpreted it visually and I’m very excited to share.”

Watch below; the video contains some nudity.

Also, like Parquet Courts and Car Seat Headrest, BATYA comes Smash Mouth approved:

What’s My Name is out 9/19.

UPDATE: And here’s the lyric video foranother song, “For Love.”