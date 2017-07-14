inc. no world – “Complete”

Next month, Los Angeles brother duo Andrew and Daniel Aged are releasing a new EP under the name inc. no world — we heard the title track, “Living,” a couple weeks ago — and today they’ve shared another song from it, a minimal and moody one called “Complete.” Here’s what they said about the song in a press release:

Complete is a song that was written in one sitting, it just poured out from a feeling of being “complete.” Ever experienced a miracle of forgiveness? Where tears fall, and hearts are mended, between friends or family etc. That feeling of being washed clean and remembering what is you. Andrew’s lyrics are often about the Lord, and really just giving thanks. We love music that moves the body and soul, the beat/drums are the great Lemar Carter. Made complete by Daniels arrangement, production and vision. It’s meant to uplift.

Hear it below.

The Living EP is out 8/18 via No World/Quality Time/Handsome Dad/Big Oil.